Tuacahn, Southwest Symphony big winners of county RAP tax funds

ST. GEORGE – The Washington County Commission announced RAP tax awards at a regular commission meeting Tuesday, with Tuacahn Center for the Arts taking the lion’s share of funding.

The funds are Washington County’s share of the RAP tax collected that were collected in 2016. The RAP tax was passed by voters in the 2014 General Election; the money is earmarked for recreational and cultural facilities and organizations.

Most of the money collected through the RAP tax – 85 percent – is distributed to the county’s municipalities based on point-of-sale and population, Washington County Commissioner Victor Iverson said, and is used almost exclusively for recreation and parks.

“So this is the 15 percent that is for culture and art,” he said.

The largest county RAP tax award was given to Tuacahn Center for the Arts at $125,000. The funding is part of the county’s commitment to providing $325,000 annually to Tuacahn Center for the Arts, which also includes $200,000 from the county’s transient room tax revenue.

Other recipients of RAP funding include the Southwest Symphony at $38,000, the Southern Utah Heritage Choir at $24,000 and the Kayenta Arts Foundation at $20,000.

A complete listing of the 33 organizations that received funding from Washington County’s RAP tax is available here. Funding decisions are made by an advisory board.

