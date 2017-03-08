Fairgrounds expansion to offer home for extension office, events

Several girls head for the exhibit hall at the Washington County Fair, Hurricane, Utah, Aug. 10, 2016 | Photo by Cami Cox Jim, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – A new exhibit hall will house the Utah State University Extension Office and offer more space for local events at the Washington County Regional Park, 5500 W. 700 South in Hurricane.

The new exhibit hall is expected to be finished in early August, just in time for the Washington County Fair.

Once completed, the building will be home to the Utah State University Extension Office, which is currently located in the Ridge Top Complex after being displaced by a fire in January 2014.

In addition to providing a permanent home for the extension office, the new building will expand the space available for local events, Washington County Commissioner Victor Iverson said.

“It’s harder and harder to find space for local events and I think the fairgrounds – the regional park – offers that,” he said.

The current exhibit hall is kept busy by events such as the Tri-State ATV Jamboree, the Winter 4×4 Jamboree, along with 4-H shows, horse shows, dog shows and barrel races in addition to the Washington County Fair.

The county owned the building that formerly housed the extension office, which was located at 44 N. 100 East in St. George, and the new building will be paid for in part by an insurance payment from the fire.

The new building will be located northeast of the existing exhibit hall in an area that is currently used for parking; it will offer 22,165 square feet of exhibit space and 5,956 square feet of office space.

The goal is to have the exhibit hall section of the building open by Aug. 4, in time for the county fair the following weekend, commission administrator and deputy clerk Nicholle Felshaw said.

The date of completion for the extension office is yet to be determined, pending a meeting with the contractor that is selected. Bids for the project are due March 17, Felshaw said.

