News Short: Telephone, internet service disrupted, 911 affected

Cell phone with emergency call on the screen | Image by Milindri, Getty Images, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Residents in parts of St. George, LaVerkin and surrounding areas who need to call 911 may get a busy signal due to a cut in a fiber optic cable that services some customers of Century Link.

The outage involves internet and phone services, Sue Lee at Century Link’s Control Center said.

The outage is a result of damage to a fiber optic line that was severed in St. George, Lee said. The problem was reported shortly before 6 p.m. to Century Link which has since dispatched repair technicians to the area.

“We know that a fiber optic line was cut which affected St. George and other areas, and we don’t have an estimated time of repair at this time,” Lee said, “but we will provide updated information as it becomes available.”

The outage also affected the St. George Communications Center which receives and dispatches all 911 calls for Washington County. Those affected by the outage and in need of emergency services can call the St. George Communications Center directly at 435-627-4300.

Various law enforcement and government agencies around the country serviced by AT&T also reported a communications outage. Customers from multiple states began posting messages on social media Wednesday evening claiming they were unable to contact emergency services using 911.

AT&T has acknowledged the problem and issued the following statement:

“We are aware of a service issue affecting some calls to 911 for wireless customers and we’re working to resolve it as quickly as possible. We apologize for this inconvenience.”

At the time this report was filed, it was not known when service would be restored.

Email: cblowers@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews