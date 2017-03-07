Scam alert: Fake utility scam still targeting Utah customers

Stock image, St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Division of Consumer Protection and Rocky Mountain Power continue to receive reports that callers falsely claiming to be affiliated with Rocky Mountain Power are still targeting residents of Utah.

Francine A. Giani, executive director of the Utah Department of Commerce, said scam callers claim that the customer has failed to pay a utility bill. The scam callers then utilize scare tactics to convince the customer that the only way to avoid an interruption in service is to pay immediately.

“Don’t fall victim to these blatant scammers,” Giani said. “If you have questions, contact your utility directly using the number on your bill.”

These tactics include claiming that a Rocky Mountain Power truck is down the customer’s street and ready to turn off service. Reports indicate that scam callers often request payment via reloadable cards, but the scam callers may attempt to gain credit card information.

The perpetrators of this fraud may use phone numbers with Utah area codes, and may have registered a phone number in such a way that “Rocky Mountain Power” appears on a customer’s caller ID. Information provided by Utahns victimized by these scam calls indicates that Utah businesses are being specifically targeted.

If business or residential customers receive such a call, they should hang up immediately and call Rocky Mountain Power at 888-221-7070. If a business or individual has sent money to a caller claiming to be from Rocky Mountain Power and would like to file a complaint with the Utah Division of Consumer Protection, click here

