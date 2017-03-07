Police seek public’s help identifying separate fraud, burglary suspects

Stock image, Emergency vehicles at night | Image by artolympic, Getty Images, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Police are looking for two men in two separate incidents that occurred recently, and they are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects.

Vehicle burglary

The first man is a suspect in a vehicle burglary.

“He … took some stuff out of a vehicle,” St. George Police Detective Jud Callaway said. “And then he went into a store to return some stolen gloves that still have the tag on them.”

If you have any information on this man in the picture, Callaway asks that you call him at 435-627-4411 or Dispatch at 435-627-4300 and reference incident number 16P032430.

Callaway chuckled when he told how that all worked out.

“(The refund) was actually reimbursed to the original owner,” Callaway said. “Because of the credit card. So he (the burglar) didn’t get any money and then he walked out and didn’t say anything.”

Fraud

The second incident is a man wanted for fraud. St. George police have released a picture of the wanted suspect.

Anyone that can identify the suspect is asked to call Detective Taylor at 435-627-4330 or Dispatch at 435-627-4300, and reference incident number 16P031245.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

