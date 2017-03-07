3-D printing available to library patrons; free introductory sessions scheduled

SANTA CLARA — The future has arrived at the Washington County Library’s Santa Clara branch and the public is invited to come see it, learn about it and utilize it.

“We have a new 3-D printer here at the Santa Clara library,” Abraham King, library branch manager, said. “It’s a Maker-Bot Replicator Plus. The latest and greatest they have out on line, and we’re so happy to introduce it to our patrons.”

King showed off some of the creations that the printer has made so far. Chains, an R2-D2 toy, gears, an intricate geared toy and a very practical item.

“The library’s digital camera lost its lens cap,” King said. “We went online and found the file to make a lens cap and printed up a new one.”

King said it’s amazing what the printer is able to create.

The library will be holding open houses to introduce the new printer to patrons every Monday night in March from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Library patrons will be able to watch the machine in action and actually print something that they can keep at no charge during these sessions.

“It was a goal of mine for our branch to introduce new technology to go along with our mission statement for the library,” King said. “The library isn’t just for books anymore. It’s a community center. It’s for learning; to explore, develop and be creating.”

The $2,800 printer was paid for with library funds, King said.

“I’m so grateful to our director, Joel Tucker,” King said. “He came in and said ‘OK, let’s do this. Let’s just buy it and get it out there to our patrons.'”

Event details

What: Introduction of the library’s 3-D printer.

When: Mondays, March 13, 20 and 27 at 5:30 p.m.

Where: Washington County Library, Santa Clara branch, 1099 Lava Flow Drive, St George.

Cost: Free. The public is invited.

