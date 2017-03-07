Applications for arts component of 2017 RAP tax grants now being accepted

Stock image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE —The St. George Arts Commission is accepting applications for the arts component of the Recreation, Arts and Parks tax grants for the year 2017 year. The deadline for applications is March 31.

The RAP tax was passed by voters in the 2014 General Election and is expected to generate $2 million per year for Washington County and county municipalities. The money is earmarked for recreational and cultural facilities and organizations.

The Children’s Justice Center, the Silver Reef Foundation and several parks in small Washington County communities received funds in 2016.

Applications are now being sought for the arts component of St. George’s RAP tax distribution.

To qualify for a grant, RAP funds should not be the sole source of funding received by organizations which are applying. Priority consideration will be given to organizations that can solicit and receive matching funds, either cash or in-kind.

Priority consideration will also be given to organizations that can demonstrate a strong connection to the city of St. George, have a substantial track record and show a stable history.

It is expected that organizations will also seek funding or grants from other agencies or sources such as the Utah Division of Arts and Museums, foundations, corporation, businesses and individuals.

Applications will be judged in three areas: organizational merit, such as impressive, unique or noteworthy contributions; service to the community; and the organizational, management and fiscal accountability.

Funds will not be granted to public schools or school programs, lobbying expenses and several other purposes, the grant guidelines state.

For all guidelines, as well the applications and instructions, click here. The application deadline is March 31 at 5 p.m.

Questions may be directed to St. George Community Arts and Exhibits Administrator Gary Sanders by telephone at 435-627-4510 or by email.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews