St. George Senior Center celebrates wellness at annual health expo

In this file photo, visitors learn about health and wellness at the Celebrating Wellness Expo, St. George, Utah, Feb. 2014 | Photo courtesy of Shana Bland, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — “Spring into good health” is the theme of an expo Friday featuring healthy living information and screenings from local businesses.

The “8th annual Celebrating Wellness Health Expo” is free to the public and will take place at the St. George Senior Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The expo includes dozens of businesses from the health care industry with booths set up to assist attendees with information about their products and, in some cases, offering free health screenings.

A lunch serving barbecue hamburgers, potato salad, baked beans, fruit and brownies will be offered at the center’s patio.

Live entertainment from the band Bar None will be on hand at the event.

Those who visit every booth will be entered into a drawing with over 40 prizes.

Parking is available at the Senior Center, on side streets and at the St. George Catholic Church at 157 N. 200 West in St George. A free shuttle service to and from the church and surrounding areas will be offered.

For more information, call the St. George Senior Center at 435-634-5743.

Event details

What: Celebrating Wellness Health Expo.

When: Friday, March 10 | 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: St. George Senior Center, 245 N. 200 West, St. George.

Cost: Free.

Email: jwitham@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews