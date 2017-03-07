Alleged distracted driver rear-ends truck on busy road

A Honda Passport is towed away after a collision on Red Cliffs Drive, St. George, Utah, March 6, 2017 | Photo by Joseph Witham, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Police said a driver likely distracted by his phone rear-ended a truck on Red Cliffs Drive Monday afternoon.

St. George Police was dispatched to the scene of the crash at approximately 4:09 p.m.

Two eastbound vehicles, a white Honda Passport behind a red GMC pickup truck, were waiting behind the traffic light at the intersection of Red Cliffs Drive and Mall Drive.

The crash occurred when the light turned green and traffic began moving again, St. George Police Officer Andy Mickelson said.

“The driver of the Honda Passport was distracted,” Mickelson said. “… He glanced away from the road, likely at his phone, and looked up just in time to hit the other car.”

Gold Cross Ambulance was initially dispatched to the crash but subsequently cancelled when no injuries were reported.

A citation was issued to the driver of the Honda for handheld device violation and following too close, Mickelson said.

The Honda’s airbags deployed and it sustained heavy damage to its front end and was towed.

The rear end of the GMC sustained some damage, including a deeply dented bumper.

Traffic was slowed and had to be diverted around the scene of the crash on the busy road.

St. George Fire also responded to the incident to assist with cleanup after fluids leaked heavily from the Honda.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

