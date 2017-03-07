Desert Rat hosts ‘Dreams of Baruntse’ photo documentary

L-R: Dr. Gordon Larsen and Dr. Mike Anderson trek to the base camp of Baruntse, Nepal, November, 2016 | Photo courtsey of Dr. Gordon Larsen, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – In November of 2016 St. George doctors Gordon Larsen and Mike Anderson embarked on a month-long trip to Nepal to make a summit bid on Baruntse, a 23,440 foot mountain in the Himalayas.

The two doctors will present a photo documentary of their trip entitled “Dreams of Baruntse” at the Desert Rat outdoor gear and clothing retailer Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Baruntse sits directly to the southwest of the more famous Himalayan peak, Mt. Everest, Larsen said in an email to Desert Rat’s manager, Bo Beck. It is also more isolated.

Larsen said their summit party was the only team climbing the peak in November and for two weeks they rarely had any human contact other than their team of porters and sherpas.

“I think they wanted something big and isolated,” Beck said of Anderson and Larsen. “Something off the beaten track.”

Though beautiful, the challenge was daunting. The hike to base camp alone is a nine day trek that travels over Amphu Laptsa pass (19,250 ft). While Larsen made the summit, Anderson suffered from illness and was not able to hike to the summit, Beck said.

From the summit of Baruntse, Larsen said he could see several other famous peaks in the Himalayan range including Makalu, Lohtse, Nuptse, Choy Oyu, Ama Dablan and of course Everest.

The pair walked every day for four weeks and both lost a significant amount of weight during their trek, Larsen said.

Patients and friends of Anderson and Larsen might already know of their love for adventure and photography. Friday’s presentation will showcase their photos and adventures from this epic month-long journey in eastern Nepal.

Guests are encouraged to attend the free event.

Event details

What: Doctors Mike Anderson and Gordon Larsen present “Dreams of Baruntse” photo documentary.

When: Friday, March 10, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Desert Rat, 468 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.

Cost: Free

Resources: Facebook event page.

