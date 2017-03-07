Frances Anderson

April 23, 1926 — March 3, 2017

Frances Peterson Anderson, 90 years of age, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 3, 2017, in St. George, Utah. She leaves behind her three children Lorna (John) Killebrew, Darrel (Marsha) Anderson, and Denise (Douglas) Laub, 15 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren.

Francis was born on April 23, 1926, one of 10 children and the youngest surviving daughter of John Peterson and Katie Funk. She spent her early years on her family farm in Sterling, Utah, until she met the love of her life, Lorin James Anderson, and they eloped to Nevada on Nov. 26, 1942. They were sealed in the Logan LDS Temple on Oct. 2, 1951.

Together they raised their children while living in many places including, Aurora, Utah; Sterling, Utah; Idaho, Salt Lake City, Utah; Henderson, Nevada; Big Lake, Canada; Washington, Utah; Veyo, Utah; Ephraim, Utah; and most recently Ivins, Utah. Frances and Lorin were seldom apart until he passed away on Aug. 25, 2009.

Some of her fondest memories included the time that she spent as a post mistress in rural Canada while she and her family worked to make a living on their ranch. She joined in the tractor work, the cattle drives, and even took in two student boarders to help make ends meet. She was a well-dressed lady who was not afraid to pull trailers and get her hands dirty working.

Frances was a skilled and precise seamstress who made dolls, crocheted afghans and quilted blankets for her children and grandchildren. She showed her love for them in all that she did, and she was particularly concerned with making sure her visiting friends and family were well fed. She always had a stash of treats to share.

Frances especially loved road trips and camping. During their retirement years, she and Lorin owned camp trailers that they would take and stay in during the summer. Her grandchildren particularly loved fishing and playing late night card games with her at Panguitch Lake.

Our cherished mother and grandmother has left us with a legacy of love, and she will be deeply missed.

Funeral services

A graveside service was held in her honor on Tuesday, March 7, at 12 p.m. in Sterling, Utah.

