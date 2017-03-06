9-year-old on motorcycle collides with truck; Life Flight responds

Stock image, March 14, 2016 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A 9-year old boy on a motorcycle collided with a truck in Enterprise Monday afternoon and was transported via Intermountain Life Flight to Dixie Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

The incident occurred at approximately 12:30 p.m. at 670 E. Main St. in Enterprise, Washington County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Dave Crouse said. An accident reconstruction team was called out to investigate the cause of the accident.

A subsequent press release from the Sheriff’s Department added the information that the child was riding a Suzuki off-road motorcycle model JR50 and was involved in a collision with a 2005 Ford F-250 pickup truck driven by a 36-year-old man.

The accident report indicated that the incident was still under investigation, but at this point neither alcohol nor drugs are suspected to be factors in the collision.

Crouse told St. George News that the child was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

