9-year-old on motorcycle collides with truck; Life Flight responds

Written by Ric Wayman
March 6, 2017
Stock image, March 14, 2016 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A 9-year old boy on a motorcycle collided with a truck in Enterprise Monday afternoon and was transported via Intermountain Life Flight to Dixie Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

The incident occurred at approximately 12:30 p.m. at 670 E. Main St. in Enterprise, Washington County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Dave Crouse said. An accident reconstruction team was called out to investigate the cause of the accident.

A subsequent press release from the Sheriff’s Department added the information that the child was riding a Suzuki off-road motorcycle model JR50 and was involved in a collision with a 2005 Ford F-250 pickup truck driven by a 36-year-old man.

The accident report indicated that the incident was still under investigation, but at this point neither alcohol nor drugs are suspected to be factors in the collision.

Crouse told St. George News that the child was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Email: rwayman@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews | @NewsWayman

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.

 

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

About the Author

Ric Wayman A native of Pacific Palisades, Calif., Ric was bitten by the news bug as a staff writer and associate editor of the Palisades High School Tideline. After school he entered the media as a radio personality, both playing music and reporting news. Ric moved to St. George in the 1980s and was the morning personality on all three major AM stations in town. An avid amateur radio operator, Ric is looking for a good band to play in, as he plays keyboards, bass and guitar. Ric lives in the center of St. George.

Posted in Local, NewsTagged , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply