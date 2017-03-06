MISSING: James Robert Joyce

March 6, 2017

LITTLEFIELD, Ariz. — Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating James Robert Joyce, 72, of Littlefield. Joyce left his residence Sunday morning.

James Robert Joyce, 72, of Littlefield, Arizona, went missing Sunday morning, photo date and location unspecified | Photo courtesy of Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, St. George News

Joyce’s wife advised that he was last seen wearing a dark blue turquoise shirt, Levi jeans and a black coat. Joyce often wears a ball cap with a Chevy logo. Joyce recently retired and had been wanting to go to Las Vegas, Nevada.

According to authorities, it is unknown Joyce’s means of transportation, as his wife has their only vehicle. Joyce took his medications for high blood pressure and borderline diabetic with him.

James Robert Joyce is described as follows:

  • Height: 5 foot 10 inches
  • Age: 72
  • Skin color: White
  • Hair: White
  • Eyes: Brown

An Attempt-to-Locate was issued to law enforcement for James Robert Joyce. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of James Joyce is asked to contact Mohave County Sheriff’s Office at 800-526-1911 or 928-753-0753.

