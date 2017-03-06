Sheriff’s Office offers $500 reward for info on bogus Bears Ear signs

Fake signs declaring a $100 entry fee into the new Bears Ears National Monument in San Juan County. The signs are “stirring up the peace” in a county where emotions are still raw over the monument's designation last December, San Jan County Rick Eldredge said. The Sheriff's Office is offering a $500 reward for information exposing the party behind the bogus fliers, San Juan County, Utah, March 6, 2016 | Photo courtesy of the San Juan County Sheriff' Office, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – With emotions still raw for many in San Juan County over creation of the Bears Ears National Monument last December, matters aren’t being helped by whoever is posting fake entry fee signs across the region.

“We’ve had a lot of these fliers showing up all over the county,” San Juan County Rick Eldredge said with a tone of annoyance at the matter.

The bogus signs declare that there is a $100 fee per vehicle per day and that it “must be paid before entering Navajo Tribal Park, Monument Valley Arizona.” It also claims that no wood cutting, hunting, or ATV use in allowed within the monument.

The bogus signs have been found by county residents at public lands overseen by the U.S. Forest Service and the Bureau of Land Management. Specifically, they have been found nailed to trees at campgrounds and at trail heads. One was even found at Recapture Canyon, Eldredge said.

Nearly 30 signs have been found and brought to the Sheriff’s Office thus far.

“I want to get to the bottom of this,” Eldredge said. “It’s stirring up the peace.”

To this end the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $500 reward for any information on the person or persons behind the fake fliers.

“If you catch someone hanging these signs, take a picture of the individual and call the Sheriff’s Office immediately. 435-587-2237,” the Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook Monday.

The fliers could be a part of a scam, or perhaps even a prank trolling the residents of the county. Either way, Eldredge is not amused.

