Drivers injured in Riverside Drive crash

ST. GEORGE – One woman was taken to the hospital following a vehicle collision on Riverside Drive Monday morning.

Around 9:35 a.m., two vehicles collided at the intersection of 1990 East and Riverside Drive, temporarily blocking the right turn lane from Riverside Drive onto 1990 East.

A blue two-door car was westbound on Riverside Drive when a red passenger car pulled out from the stop sign on 1990 East at the same moment, resulting in a collision, St. George Police Sgt. Craig Harding said.

The force of the impact caused the blue car to spin around and the woman driving the blue car temporarily passed out after the airbags inflated, he said.

“It appears to be a failure to yield crash,” Harding said, “which will be the citation that is issued in this particular incident.”

The driver of the red car will be receiving that citation, he added.

The woman driving the red car had to be extricated from the car by firefighters responding to the scene and was loaded into a waiting ambulance. She appeared to be conscious and alert, though had a bandage wrapped across her forehead.

The woman driving the red car received a cut on her head in the crash, Harding said. She was subsequently transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center.

The woman who drove the blue car was visibly shaken and helped over to a nearby car by friends who had arrived at the scene to help her.

“When you are at an intersection, look left, right, and left again to make sure that it is clear before you go past the stop sign,” Harding said.

St. George Fire and Gold Cross Ambulance also responded to the scene.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

