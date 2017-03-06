Mary Fay Schemensky

March 6, 2017

October 4, 1918 — March 3, 2017

Our dear mother, grandmother and friend passed away peacefully on March 3, 2017, to be reunited with her loving husband Verl D. Schemensky, son Karl, and grandson Shane, along with many friends and family who passed before her.

Mary Fay Allman was born on Oct. 4, 1918, to Albert and Almira Allman. She married Verl D. Schemensky on May 10, 1937. They had three children: Geniel (Arlyn), Karl (Linda), and Mary Ann (Ron). On May 10, 1954, they were married for time and all eternity in the Salt Lake LDS Temple and all three children were sealed to them.

Verl and Fay had seven grandchildren: Mark (Lori) Sperry, Danny (Lynette) Schemensky, Amy (Todd) Plotts, Billy Schemensky, Shawn Offret, Shane (Sherry) Offret, and Shantelle (Mark) Lund.

Thanks to Autumn Park Assisted Living, where she resided for the last seven months, where she made a lot of new friends, and also to Canyon Hospice for their care. A special thanks to Dr. Paul Gooch, who worked for many years to retain her eyesight.

Funeral services

  • Graveside services will be held Tuesday, March 7, at 2 p.m. at the Washington City Cemetery, 300 N. 300 East, Washington, Utah.
  • A visitation will be held prior to services, from 12-1:30 p.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 W. St. George Blvd, St. George, Utah.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.  For condolences, full obituary, and funeral listings please visit our website www.metcalfmortuary.com.

