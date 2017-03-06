‘Fully engulfed’ fire destroys Enoch home

Stock image, St. George News

ENOCH – An early morning blaze destroyed a trailer and left one man without a place to live.

Firefighters responded to a trailer located in a residential area of Enoch near 500 East and 5500 North at 12:48 a.m. Monday morning, Cedar City Fire Engineer Lowell Sorensen said.

When firefighters arrived at the blaze, no one knew if there was anyone in the trailer, Sorensen said.

“On the page-out, it (the trailer) was fully involved and unknown if anyone was inside,” he said, “so it was an ‘all hands on deck.'”

However, law enforcement quickly searched for and located the trailer’s male resident, Sorensen said.

“That was very helpful for us, to locate the owner,” he said, and it was a “huge relief,” to find out that no one was inside, Sorensen said.

The man had apparently left the trailer and gone to his neighbor’s house.

“When we pulled up on scene, it was fully engulfed,” Sorensen said.

“We were able to get water on it quickly and keep it from spreading into adjacent storage containers and other homes that were there,” he added.

The trailer was a total loss and the trailer’s resident is now staying with a neighbor.

The cause of the fire is under investigation; although Sorensen reminded people to use general fire precautions and to be safe with woodburning stoves and electrical appliances.

“We’re in that time where we have cold nights and warmer days, so people use different methods to heat,” Sorensen said. “I just want to remind people to be safe with those.”

Four fire engines responded to the blaze from all three Cedar City fire stations; the closest station is approximately five miles from the location of the fire. Slick roads slowed the firefighters’ response a little, Sorensen said, but not much.

The Cedar City Fire Department, Enoch City Police Department, Gold Cross Ambulance, Iron County Sheriff’s Office and Enoch City Public Works Department were all at the scene; 22 firefighters from Cedar City Fire responded in addition to those from the other agencies.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Email: japplegate@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.