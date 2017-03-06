Identity of man who fell to his death hiking in Zion released

This 2015 file photo shows the last leg to the top of Angels Landing in Zion National Park, Utah, March 11, 2015 | Photo by Don Gilman, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Officials have released the name of the man who died while hiking in Zion National Park Friday morning.

Tate Ryan Volino, 45 of Osprey, Florida, likely died while hiking the park’s popular Angels Landing Trail, according to a report by park officials.

Volino is described as an author, volunteer and family man who leaves behind his wife and two sons, ages 13 and 15.

“We are all very saddened by this accident and profound loss. Our deepest condolences go out to the Volino family, friends and loved ones,” Jeff Bradybaugh, Zion National Park superintendent, said in a park statement.

Hikers came across Volino’s body on the West Rim Trail in Refrigerator Canyon. The body showed signs of trauma consistent with a fall from high elevation, park officials said.

Authorities from Springdale/Zion Canyon Department of Public Safety were dispatched to secure the area and close the trail while the park’s search and rescue team recovered the body. The trail was re-opened later that day.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by Zion National Park and may not contain the full scope of findings.

