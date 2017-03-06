Authorities identify teens killed in prom night rollover

Stock image, Emergency vehicles at night | Image by artolympic, Getty Images, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The two Moab teens killed in a single-car rollover early Sunday morning were identified by the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office Monday.

Read more: 2 teens die, 3 injured in prom night rollover near Moab

Police said in the statement released Monday that Connor Denny, 17, and Taylor Bryant, 14, were ejected from a Subaru Impreza that went out of control and crashed before 7:30 a.m. Sunday just north of Ken’s Lake on the Lasal Loop Road in northern San Juan County.

When officers arrived, the two teens were pronounced dead at the scene, while the third ejected occupant of the vehicle, identified as Daniel McCray, 17, also of Moab, remains in critical condition at a hospital Monday.

Two other youths in the vehicle from Moab, Gage Moore, 17, and Tierney Demille, 14, were not ejected during the rollover but are also in critical condition, the statement said.

Authorities learned upon investigation that some of the students attended prom before the crash. The investigation also showed that the driver lost control of the vehicle before it rolled multiple times, as previously released in a statement Sunday evening.

According to information released by the Grand County School District four of the five teens involved in Sunday morning’s crash were Grand County High School students, while the fifth attended Grand County Middle School.

The district also released the following statement:

Our deepest condolences go out to the families and friends of the students involved, as well as the entire community as we all mourn the lives that were cut short; and we hope for the best for the students who were injured.

Police continue to investigate the incident but alcohol and excessive speed are believed to have contributed to the crash.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts or preceding activities of the those involved in this fatal crash are asked to contact the San Juan County Sheriffs Office at 435-587-2237. Callers may remain anonymous.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Email: cblowers@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.