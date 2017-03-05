Red Desert Classic showing off some of NCAA softball’s best

University of Utah vs. Binghamton University, New York, Red Desert Classic NCAA Tournament, Softball, St. George, Utah, Mar. 4, 2017, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – The Canyons Softball Complex has come alive with the sounds of softballs smacking aluminum bats during the Red Desert Classic NCAA Softball Tournament this weekend.

Eleven Division I college softball teams are participating in the tournament: Southern Utah University, University of Utah, Utah State, Utah Valley University Binghamton University, Iowa State, University of Montana, Nebraska-Omaha, University of Nevada, UC Santa Barbara and UNLV. SUU is this year’s host.

“This tournament provides exposure to our local youth to a level of play in softball that is only found at the NCAA and Olympic levels,” said Steven Bingham, Recreation Manager for St. George City. “We are excited to have several teams of local interest join us this year.”

Headlining the group is All-American second baseman Hannah Flippen of the University of Utah. Flippen was selected as one of 20 athletes to represent the United States as part of the 2017 USA Softball Women’s National Team in the World Cup of Softball later this year.

“To have players like Hannah Flippen playing here should be of interest to every parent whose children have an interest in any sports competition, not just softball,” Bingham added. “For those who have not experienced softball at this level, they will be impressed by the skill and athleticism.”

The Canyons Softball Complex is the annual host of the National Junior College Athletic Association Division I Softball Championship and hosts a wide variety of tournaments including the annual Huntsman World Senior Games. For five consecutive years, the Canyons was rated the “Softball Complex of the Year” by the National Softball Association.

“This is a high-profile event at a high-profile venue that provides the St. George area great exposure to a wide variety of people all over the United States,” said Kevin Lewis, Director of the St. George Area Sports Commission. “In the category of outdoor recreation, softball is one of the most popular pastimes. This tournament shows off our ability to host great events in an enthusiastic community with scenic vistas and great weather.”

St. George News photographer Robert Hoppie was at the event, which began Friday and continues through Sunday, and recorded this photo gallery for us:

