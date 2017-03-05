No Filter: Devil’s Saddle and the Black Hill

FEATURE — Among the most beautiful destination hikes in St. George is the Devil’s Saddle atop St. George’s Black Hill, above and across from the Temple Quarry Trail. The saddle offers 360-degree vistas of the St. George basin and surrounding areas. Co-hosts Grady Sinclair and Paul Ford hike the trail to the saddle, reflecting on its lore and interest points in this episode of the “No Filter Show.”

Watch the video in the media player above.

“No Filter Show” Episode 130

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews