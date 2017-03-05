No Filter: Devil’s Saddle and the Black Hill

Written by No Filter Show
March 5, 2017

FEATURE — Among the most beautiful destination hikes in St. George is the Devil’s Saddle atop St. George’s Black Hill, above and across from the Temple Quarry Trail. The saddle offers 360-degree vistas of the St. George basin and surrounding areas. Co-hosts Grady Sinclair and Paul Ford hike the trail to the saddle, reflecting on its lore and interest points in this episode of the “No Filter Show.”

Watch the video in the media player above.

“No Filter Show” Episode 130

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

About the Author

No Filter Show The "No Filter Show" is a whimsical sometimes semi-serious comedy exploring the essence of Utah's Dixie. Co-hosts Grady Sinclair and Paul Ford explore things historic and current, rich and ridiculous. In some episodes they bring you business spotlights, in others they feature people and happenings in the region. Statements and content are intended for fun and sometimes tongue-in-cheek; neither are representative of positions or opinions of St. George News, and the show does not purport to offer a straight news report. Click the play button on the video, and enjoy the adventure about Southern Utah ... with No Filter.

Posted in No Filter, Opinion / ShowsTagged , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply