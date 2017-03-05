Wind wreaks havoc across Utah; photo gallery

A downed tree lies in the road after strong winds swept through Leeds, Utah, March 5, 2017 | Photo courtesy of Jenny Bracken, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Ahead of a cold front, gusty winds reaching as high as 80 mph swept through Utah Sunday causing property damage, car wrecks and uprooted trees.

The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City issued multiple wind advisories for regions throughout the state over the weekend, warning of gusty crosswinds across the state’s highways.

The aftermath of the blustery weekend was readily apparent, with damage reports coming in from authorities and St. George News readers from all over the state.

Among the worst of the reported damage was a pileup on state Route 21 near Milford involving six vehicles, including two semitractor-trailers, and resulting from sudden wind and dust creating treacherous travel conditions.

