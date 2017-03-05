Wind wreaks havoc across Utah; photo gallery

A downed tree lies in the road after strong winds swept through Leeds, Utah, March 5, 2017 | Photo courtesy of Jenny Bracken, St. George News
ST. GEORGE — Ahead of a cold front, gusty winds reaching as high as 80 mph swept through Utah Sunday causing property damage, car wrecks and uprooted trees.
The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City issued multiple wind advisories for regions throughout the state over the weekend, warning of gusty crosswinds across the state’s highways.
The aftermath of the blustery weekend was readily apparent, with damage reports coming in from authorities and St. George News readers from all over the state.
Among the worst of the reported damage was a pileup on state Route 21 near Milford involving six vehicles, including two semitractor-trailers, and resulting from sudden wind and dust creating treacherous travel conditions.
A downed tree lies in the road after strong winds swept through northern Utah, March 5, 2017 | Photo courtesy of Fox13 News, St. George News
A semitractor-trailer lies sideways after toppling during strong crosswinds on Interstate 80, Utah, March 5, 2017 | Image courtesy of Utah Department of Public Safety, St. George News
Crews remove a downed tree after strong winds swept through Enterprise, Utah, March 5, 2017 | Photo courtesy of Enterprise City, St. George News
A downed tree lies in the road after strong winds swept through Leeds, Utah, March 5, 2017 | Photo courtesy of Jenny Bracken, St. George News
A downed tree lies in the road after strong winds swept through Leeds, Utah, March 5, 2017 | Photo courtesy of Jenny Bracken, St. George News
Mesquite Police issue caution on the highway, Mesquite, Nevada, Mar. 5, 2017 | Photo courtesy of Mesquite Police Department, St. George News
A downed tree lies in the road after strong winds swept through Midvale, Utah, March 5, 2017 | Photo courtesy of Fox13 News, St. George News
St. George Fire responds to a downed tree on a power pole next to a home in St. George, Utah, Mar. 5, 2017 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News
Crews remove downed trees after strong winds swept through Enterprise, Utah, March 5, 2017 | Photo courtesy of Britney Jimenez, St. George News
Crews remove downed trees after strong winds swept through Enterprise, Utah, March 5, 2017 | Photo courtesy of Britney Jimenez, St. George News
High winds take out a fence in Cedar City, Utah, March 5, 2017 | Photo courtesy of Mary Whitlock-Kaiser, St. George News
A playhouse lies in pieces after strong winds swept through Kanab, Utah, March 5, 2017 | Photo Courtesy of Desiree Fel, St. George News
High winds take out a fence in Milford, Utah, March 5, 2017 | Photo courtesy of Jared Bridge, St. George News
