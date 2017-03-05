Frontier Folk Festival is accepting vendor applications

Photo courtesy of the Frontier Homestead Museum Foundation, St. George News

CEDAR CITY — Frontier Homestead State Park Museum and The Frontier Homestead Museum Foundation have announced the second Frontier Folk Festival will be held in Cedar City June 16 and 17 and promises to include remarkable talent; to that end, artist and vendor applications are now being accepted.

Original art and live music will combine during the 11 a.m.-8 p.m. festival days celebrating the diverse heritage of Southern Utah.

“We’ve been talking about this idea for years,” park manager Todd Prince said. “Last year we introduced the festival, not knowing what the response would be. Overall, it was a good event. This year we hope to expand on our success, and offer an exceptional experience to the community and all our patrons.”

Interested artists and food vendors must submit an electronic application, available online.

Thanks to the generous support of the Cedar City/Brian Head Tourism & Convention Bureau, the festival’s announcement states, marketing and advertising will be extended to market areas in Las Vegas and the Wasatch Front, increasing the Folk Festival’s reach to a broad audience.

The Frontier Homestead Museum Foundation is looking forward to a diverse, quality show and thanks exhibiting artists and musicians in advance for helping to bring the arts in all forms to residents and visitors alike.

Questions can be directed to the festival coordinator Todd Prince at telephone 435-586-9290 or by email to frontierhomestead@utah.gov.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews