2 teens die, 3 injured in prom night rollover near Moab

Stock image | St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Two teens were killed and three were injured when their vehicle rolled multiple times near Moab in the early morning hours Sunday after prom night.

At 7 a.m. Grand County Communications Center received a call reporting a single vehicle rollover on La Sal Loop Road near Moab in northern San Juan County, according to a statement released by the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office at 5:15 p.m. Sunday.

Three of the five teens inside of the vehicle when the crash occurred were ejected during the rollover, and two of those ejected died at the scene, the statement said. The three remaining teens were transported to the hospital.

Officers learned upon investigation that the driver lost control of the vehicle before it rolled multiple times, the statement said.

Police continue to investigate the incident but believe that alcohol and excessive speed are contributing factors in the crash.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to the victims and their families all of which live in the Moab area,” reads a police-issued statement to the families of the victims.

The crash occurred just east of Moab in a desolate stretch of road.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts or preceding activities of the those involved in this fatal crash are asked to contact the San Juan County Sheriffs Office at 435 587-2237. Callers may remain anonymous.

The Moab Police Department, San Juan Sheriff’s Office, Grand County Sheriff’s Office and Utah Highway Patrol responded to and assisted with the scene.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Email: cblowers@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews