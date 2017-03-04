Former DCFS nurse faces multiple charges for sexual activity with a minor

Stock image, Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY – A former nurse contracted with the Department of Child and Family Services is facing multiple charges of sexual activity with a minor after he was arrested in January on similar charges.

Shon Edwards, 45, was booked into the Iron County Correctional Facility Thursday for three third-degree felonies for unlawful sexual activity with a 16- or 17-year-old.

Edwards was contracted with DCFS as a senior registered nurse through the Utah Health Department where he was employed, Cedar City Police Sgt. Jerry Womack said. He was terminated from his role with DCFS in February. Status of his employment with the Health Department was not immediately available as this report publishes.

The Summit resident was previously arrested in January on two third-degree felonies of sexual solicitation of a minor. He was released on the initial charges Jan. 30 pending trial after posting a $5,000 bond. He is currently being held with an additional $5,000 cash-only bail required.

According to the charging documents filed in 5th District Court Friday, the alleged victim in the second case contacted Cedar City Police after learning about the first arrest.

The man making the current allegations is now an adult but was 17 years old and in state custody when he and Edwards allegedly first engaged in sexual activity. Edwards was 43 at the time. The alleged victim told police he knew Edwards was working with DCFS after the suspect had accessed the minor’s medical records through his employment, court records state.

Court documents describe two incidents where the then-17-year-old was paid by Edwards for sexual activity. The alleged victim, however, described multiple incidents of the same behavior, Cedar City Police Det. Dustin Orton stated in his probable cause statement.

The men have maintained an ongoing relationship until January when Edwards was first arrested, the alleged victim told authorities.

The two used social media to arrange their first rendezvous in June 2014 where Edwards allegedly paid the 17-year-old $50 in exchange for sex. In August of the same year, Edwards met up with him for a second time and again paid him for sex.

Police asked Edwards to come to the Cedar City Police Department to discuss the allegations after stopping him for a routine traffic stop near Summit Thursday.

Edwards, who invoked his right to counsel, told authorities he did not know the man was a minor.

Charging documents in the first case state that Edwards allegedly admitted to paying an underage male for sex “multiple times” but said he did not intentionally go after minors, that he said he believed most of them were at least college-age.

