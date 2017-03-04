Rep. Stewart named vice chair on House Appropriations Interior Subcommittee

Foreground: Congressman Chris Stewart | Composite stock image, St. George News

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA – Rep. Chris Stewart, R-Utah, was named vice chair of the House Appropriations Interior Subcommittee Friday.

This subcommittee is critical to Utah as it’s tasked with overseeing federal funds at the Interior Department, Environmental Protection Agency and Forest Service.

“It’s an honor to be selected as the Vice Chair of the Interior Appropriations Subcommittee,” Stewart said, “giving western states – and specifically Utah – a bigger voice.”

“Among other things, I will be able to use the power of the purse to push for more local control of our public lands, to help bring certainty to locals and help ensure true multiple use of our public lands,” he said.

Stewart was one of 12 subcommittee vice chairs named by House Appropriations Chairman Rodney Frelinghuysen, R-New Jersey.

“The Vice Chairs of the Appropriations subcommittees are essential to the work of the Committee,” Frelinghuysen said. “It is our job to fund the federal government responsibly, weed out waste and duplication, conduct strong oversight, and invest in good programs that the American people rely on. These Vice Chairs will play a critical role in assisting their Chairmen and women with this task, and serve at their right hands to help bring our Appropriations bills to completion.”

Other House subcommittees Stewart serves on include:

Under the House Appropriations Committee. State, Foreign Operations and Related Programs. Homeland Security.

Under the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence. Department of Defense Intelligence and Overhead Architecture Subcommittee – Stewart serves as the chairman of this subcommittee. Emerging Threats Subcommittee.



