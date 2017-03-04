Polaris recalls nearly 13,500 OHVs over fire concerns

2016 RZR XP 1000 EPS, one of the Polaris OHVs recalled over reports that the vehicle engine can misfire and the temperatures of the exhaust and nearby components can get too hot and cause the components to melt, and/or a contaminated brake master cylinder may cause unintended brake drag, posing burn and fire hazards. | OHV photo courtesy of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – Polaris is recalling RZR and GENERAL model recreational off-highway vehicles following reports of components catching fire.

The vehicle engine can misfire and the temperatures of the exhaust and nearby components can get too hot, according to a report posted on the Consumer Products Safety Commission website.

This can cause the OHV’s components to melt, and/or a contaminated brake master cylinder to have unintended brake drag which can create burn and fire hazards.

The recall was initiated Thursday and involves nearly 13,500 Polaris OHVs believed to be affected. The RZR Turbo and RZR 900 and 1000 have previously been recalled.

The recall involves model year 2016 and 2017 RZR 900, 1000, Turbo and General 1000 recreational off-road vehicles. “Polaris” is printed on the front grill and “RZR” or “General” is printed on the side of the rear cargo area.

A full list of recalled models can be found here.

Polaris has received 14 reports of vehicles catching fire related to the brake master cylinder and one report of fire and two reports of melting vehicle components related to an engine misfire.

No injuries have been reported.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled OHVs and contact Polaris for a free repair.

Polaris is contacting all known purchasers directly. Consumers can check their VIN on the Polaris website.

Email: mkessler@stgnews.com

Twitter: @MoriKessler

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.