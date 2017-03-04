Winds blowing in; road closures in effect

Written by Joyce Kuzmanic
March 4, 2017
ST. GEORGE – West-central and southwest Utah can expect 30-40 mph high winds Sunday with gusts exceeding 55 mph, creating hazardous travel conditions, particularly for high-profile vehicles and those towing trailers. Unrelated closures and roadwork are ongoing giving rise to three alerts from Utah Department of Transportation.

The National Weather Service’s high wind watch anticipates these winds developing Sunday morning and persisting through the evening hours in west-central and southwest Utah, including the Delta, Fillmore, Beaver, Cedar City and Milford areas.

Impacts

Strong crosswinds may cause hazardous travel especially for high-profile vehicles and those towing trailers. According to the service’s high wind watch, Highway 6/50 and state Routes 21 and 58 will be affected.

Loose outdoor objects such as decorations and trampolines may become airborne. Take steps now to remove these potential hazards. Wind-sensitive operations will be affected.

Road alerts

Garfield County:

Those traveling state Route 12 into Bryce Canyon National Park can expect delays due to roadwork relating to a landslide at the end of last month.

Utah to Nevada:

Motorists traveling State Route 30 to Nevada state Route 233 will need to use an alternate route to Nevada as SR-233 is closed in both directions due to flood damage in February.

According to Nevada Department of Transportation’s website, SR-233 remains closed between Nevada Interstate 80 and the Nevada-Utah state line as NDOT makes repairs to extensive flood damage.

“Numerous areas of the roadway were washed away by heavy flood waters, with as much as 12-foot deep caverns carved through the road,” NDOT states.

Utah to Wyoming:

U.S. Highway 191 is closed at the Utah-Wyoming border.

