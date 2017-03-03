‘SUMA Family Arts Night Series’ grows; reservations required for remaining activities

Children acting at SUMA family arts night, undated | Photo courtesy of Southern Utah University, St. George News

CEDAR CITY — The Southern Utah Museum of Art, Southern Utah University and artsFUSION continue to work together on select Monday nights to bring performing and visual arts to life for families in Southern Utah. However, starting in March, families will need to sign up in advance to reserve spots.

The “SUMA Family Arts Night Series” – or “SUMA FANS” – nights focus on visual arts, theater and dance. Activities are created by student teachers in their respective disciplines. The evenings are for families to visit SUMA and participate in free artistic activities.

“We are thrilled about the response we have received to the SUMA Family Arts Night Series,” said Alisa Petersen, the Beverley Taylor Sorenson Endowed Chair of Elementary Arts Education at SUU. “We have loved seeing families returning week after week, and we have loved seeing new faces each week as well. It’s been so much fun to watch parents, grandparents, and children act, dance, and create art together.”

Because of the overwhelming response, Petersen said, starting in March participants will need to reserve spots each week to avoid filling the museum classroom over capacity.

SUMA FANS will be held through April on Monday evenings from 6-7 p.m. The remaining dates include March 6, 20 and 27; and April 3, 10 and 17.

“It’s a joy to see the families and children return to SUMA FANS each week,” Wendy Temple, MFA candidate in arts administration, said. “Knowing participants on a first name basis, greeting them at the door and seeing the smiles on the children’s faces is wonderful.”

Event details

What: SUMA Family Arts Night Series

When: March 6, 20 and 27; and April 3, 10 and 17 from 6-7 p.m.

Where: Southern Utah Museum of Art, 13 South 300 West, Cedar City

Cost: Free. Reservations required. Click here to register

