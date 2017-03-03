Boys basketball: Hokanson is MVP as coaches’ all-region teams announced

Written by Andy Griffin
March 3, 2017
Desert Hills' Logan Hokanson (23) and Dixie's Richard Guymon (11), fiel photo from Desert Hills vs. Dixie, Boys Basketball, St. George, Utah, Feb. 1, 2017, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – Logan Hokanson, who led the Desert Hills Thunder to a 9-1 region record and a fourth-place finish at State, was named as the Region 9 boys basketball most valuable player Friday morning.

Region 9 MVP Logan Hokanson (23), file photo from Desert Hills vs. Ridgeline, 3A State Boys Basketball, Logan, Utah, Feb. 24, 2017, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News

Region 9’s coaches met this week and voted for the all-region teams, with DH’s Jake Mathews and Tanner Turley joining Hokanson on the first team. Desert Hills secured the region title by splitting two games with second-place Dixie and sweeping third-place Pine View, including a double-overtime win on the last night pf the regular season.

Hokanson averaged 16.9 points, 3.4 assists and 2.0 steals per game this season, despite coming off a severe ankle injury sustained in the 3AA state championship game in football.

Mathews and Turley were also integral parts of the Thunder’s run to the region title. Mathews carried the bulk of the scoring load when Hokanson was injured and ended up averaging 10.1 points, 2.8 assists and 1.6 steals per game. Turley, who played every position on the floor during the course of the year, averaged 8.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game for Desert Hills.

The other first teamers as selected by the coaches were Richard Guymon and Ty Curtis of Dixie, Trey Farrer of Pine View and Josh Parker of Hurricane.

Guymon, the 6-foot-7 center for the second-place Flyers, averaged 11 points and seven rebounds, plus was a fierce rim protector. with 3.1 blocked shots per game. He also dished out 1.9 assists a game.

Curtis, the speedy Dixie guard, was integral to the Flyers’ successful season and had a line of 8.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.9 steals per game.

Panther Trey Farrer was the top big man, scoring-wise, in the state of Utah. The 6-foot-7 center averaged 18.3 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game for Pine View.

Hurricane’s Josh Parker was one for the top long-distance shooters in the state. The 6-2 guard made 53 3-pointers on the year and averaged 16.5 points a game for the fourth-place Tigers.

The coaches named eight players to the all-region second team, including Desert Hills’ Braxton Porter (7.o ppg, 5.3 rpg) and Cameron Clayton (8.2 ppg, 3.3 rpg), Dixie’s Kaden Elzy (12.0 ppg, 3.0 apg) and Sam Stewart (9.1 ppg, 3.5 rpg), Pine View’s Kade Moore (8.3 ppg, 2.3 apg), Hurricane’s Jackson Last (14.8 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 3.2 apg), Cedar’s Keenan Nielson (19.5 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 2.1 apg) and Snow Canyon’s Braden Baker (15.2 ppg, 4.1 rpg).

Receiving Honorable Mention from the coaches were DH’s Tyler Marz, Dixie’s Kannen Dye, PV’s Dylan Hendrickson and McKay Lambert, Hurricane’s Nate Ben and Reagan Marshall, Cedar’s Parker Haynie and Mason Fakahua, and Snow Canyon Christian Sullivan and Cade Thorkelson.

Here’s the entire list:

All- Region 9 Boys Basketball
Coaches Selections:
MVP
Logan Hokanson DHHS

First team
 Tanner Turley DHHS
 Jake Mathews DHHS
 Richard Guymon DHS
 Ty Curtis DHS
 Trey Farrer PVHS
 Josh Parker HHS

Second Team
Braxton Porter DHHS
 Cameron Clayton DHHS
 Kaden Elzy DHS
 Sam Stewart DHS
 Kade Moore PVHS
 Jackson Last HHS
 Keenan Nielson CHS
 Braden Baker SCHS

Honorable Mention
Tyler Marz DHHS
Kannen Dye DHS
 Dylan Hendrickson PVHS
 Mckay Lambert PVHS
 Nate Ben HHS
 Reagan Marshall HHS
 Parker Haynie CHS
 Mason Fakahua CHS
Christian Sullivan SCHS
 Cade Thorkelson SCHS

First teamer Tanner Turley (33), file photo from Desert Hills vs. Stansbury, 3A State Boys Basketball, Logan, Utah, Feb. 23, 2017, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News
First teamer Jacob Mathews (22), file photo from Desert Hill vs. Dixie, 3A State Boys Basketball, Logan, Utah, Feb. 25, 2017, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News
First teamer Richard Guymon (11), file photo from Dixie vs. Juan Diego, 3A State Boys Basketball, Logan, Utah, Feb. 24, 2017, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News
First teamer Tyler Curtis (0), file photo from Dixie vs. Canyon View, 3A State Boys Basketball, Logan, Utah, Feb. 23, 2017, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News
First teamer Trey Farrer (5), file photo from Pine View vs. Canyon View, Boys Basketball, St. George, Utah, Dec. 13, 2016, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News
First teamer Josh Parker (21), file photo from Hurricane vs. Manti, Boys Basketball, St. George, Utah, Dec. 15, 2016, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News

Email: sports@stgnews.com

Twitter: @oldschoolag

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

About the Author

Andy Griffin Andy Griffin has been in sports media since 1989 and has covered BYU, Utah State and the Utah Jazz as well as all sports in southern Utah. A journalism graduate of USU, Andy has carried on a dual career as both a sports writer and a sports broadcaster and has been heard around the country. He has also been published in USA Today, Sport magazine, The Sporting News, Fairways magazine, the Los Angeles Times and locally in the Deseret News, the Salt Lake Tribune and the Spectrum. Andy was “The Voice of Region 9 sports,” for many years. He also hosted a daily sports talk show for three years called AG in the a.m. Andy has been married to his college sweetheart Shelly for 26 years and has five children ages 11 to 23.

Posted in Cedar City, Desert Hills, Dixie High, Hurricane, Pine View, Snow Canyon, Sports, Top Sports StoriesTagged , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply