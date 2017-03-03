Teen arrested for allegedly causing $5,000 of graffiti damage

St. George Police stock image | Photo by Kimberly Scott, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Police arrested an 18-year-old man Friday suspected of causing more than $5,000 worth of graffiti damage in St. George.

“Recently, the west side of St. George has been hit with a significant amount of graffiti,” St. George Police Officer Lona Trombley said in a message posted to the department’s Facebook page.

The property damage as a result of the graffiti is estimated at well over $5,000, Trombley added.

Following an investigation by school resource officers and the St. George Police Department’s gang unit, a search warrant was obtained and executed Friday at the St. George residence of Salvador Mejia.

“During service of the search warrant, several pieces of evidence were located,” Trombley said. “Investigators recognized these drawings as being consistent with the recent graffiti.”

Mejia was identified by police as the suspect in the case.

During police questioning, Mejia allegedly admitted to the acts of graffiti, Trombley said.

Salvador was subsequently arrested and charged with criminal mischief over $5,000, according to police.

Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

