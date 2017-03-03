January 31, 1933 — February 24, 2017

Joyce Gour, 84, passed away peacefully Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, in St George, Utah. She was born, Jan. 31, 1933, in Canada to Roy and Dolly Mott. She married the love of life Joseph Gour in Canada on February 25, 1950. They are now finally together again in heaven. She has missed him dearly ever since his passing away a few years ago.

Born and raised in Canada, then moved with her husband, daughter, and son to Southern California. She was a homemaker and stayed home to raise her family. Joyce and Joe later moved to Grants, New Mexico, in the early 1990s and owned and ran a motel. After selling the motel they settled in St. George, Utah, and bought properties to rent out. Joyce enjoyed gambling, collecting porcelain dolls and loved her Chihuahuas.

In memory of a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt. She will be dearly missed.

She is survived by her daughter; Brenda Ochard of St George, Utah; grandchildren Chanel, Jason and Kylah Gore of Washington, Utah; sister Francis Quenville of Canada; brother Gordon Mott of Canada; and extended family in Canada. She is reunited again with her husband Joseph Gour, son Christopher Gour, son-in-law Michael Orchard, her two siblings Joan Bertrand, Bob Mott and parents Roy and Dolly Mott.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Pine View Mortuary, telephone 435-986-4222. Please visit the mortuary website www.pineviewmortuary.com for full obituary and to sign the guest book.