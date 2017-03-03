Expect delays: Road work continues near Zion National Park

State Route 9 runs through the towns of Rockville and Springdale, gateways to Zion National Park, Utah, undated | Photo by Uros Ravbar/Hemera/Getty Images, St. George News

ROCKVILLE – A project to resurface and widen portions of state Route 9 from Rockville through Springdale is continuing and motorists can expect delays of up to 15 minutes when traveling in the area.

During the construction, UDOT will maintain one lane of traffic at all times and use flaggers or a pilot car.

Construction in Rockville is on schedule to be completed in April, according to a Utah Department of Transportation news release.

The Springdale section is scheduled for construction from October 2017 through April 2018, the time of the lowest visitation to the area. UDOT has announced updates to the design of the Springdale portion of the project. See below.

In Rockville, the section of SR-9 between the entrance to Rockville and just south of the Majestic View Lodge will be resurfaced and some of the shoulders are being widened.

Crews are actively working in Rockville and are asking pedestrians and bicyclists to avoid work zones whenever possible. Motorists and residents are asked to follow posted signs and flagger instructions or cross to the other side of the road when possible.

Asphalt removal and replacement will begin as early as March 6, with an accompanying increase in noise, vibration and construction activity.

Work hours will be extended during paving operations to maximize the equipment and project schedule. Work will begin at 7 a.m. and may extend as late as 9 p.m. until paving is complete.

Residents are asked not to park on SR-9 between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. from March 6-20.

Final activities following paving include final lane striping and raising manhole lids. The lids require a concrete collar to hold the manhole in place.

Metal plates will be placed over the lids once the concrete is poured to allow it time to cure – typically three-five days. These plates can rattle and create additional noise. The plates will be removed as soon as the concrete is cured.

Springdale design changes The Springdale section of the project is scheduled for construction from October 2017-April 2018, the lowest visitation time frame, in order to reduce the impacts as much as possible. Following an open house held in December 2016 to hear resident’s concerns, UDOT has released changes made to the project design. UDOT is working to keep the project improvements within the existing UDOT right-of-way wherever possible and impacts to private property are expected to be minimal. The project team is finalizing design and will be in contact with affected property owners as necessary. UDOT invites residents who are concerned about their property to contact UDOT officials. UDOT has worked with the Springdale Historic Commission and town staff to assess options regarding existing ditches alongside SR-9; the majority of the ditches through town will be removed and memorial pavers or stamped colored concrete will be placed where ditches are removed. The speed limit will not be changed as part of the project, the release states. Several project features are expected to have a calming effect on traffic including crosswalks, wider sidewalks and bike lanes, which together change the driver’s perception of the roadway and make it look narrower. This change in perception has been shown to slow traffic.

Space for a left turn lane from Lion Boulevard to northbound SR-9 will be added to accommodate traffic flow. Three new crosswalks will be added near the Majestic View, Winderland Lane and La Quinta Inn to provide more safe-crossing locations. The majority of on-street parking will be removed within Springdale; town officials are working on plans to address parking. The removal of on-street parking will also remove the areas where trucks are currently parking to make deliveries. Residents and business owners are invited to contact Springdale officials to express concerns and get more information about plans to address parking and deliveries. Note: Construction schedules can change without notice; for complete and up-to-date information about the project see the Utah Department of Transportation project webpage, send an email to SR9@utah.gov or telephone 888-556-0232. See also the UDOT SR-9 Map Journal.

