Advocacy group to host town meeting, vigil for LGBT and others

Stock image by wellphoto / iStock / Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – A recently formed advocacy group, Action St. George, is holding a public “Town Meeting” in St. George Wednesday that organizers expect will focus on health care, ecology, human rights, freedom of speech and press concerns as well as a public vigil Friday night to show solidarity with LGBT and others.

Although member posts to its Facebook page overall reflect more liberal than conservative bents, Action St. George identifies itself as a nonpartisan political action group. It states in its news release announcing the Town Meeting: “This is a non-partisan meeting: We are an independent, local social action network; we do not receive funding or support from any political party, and as a group, have no party affiliation.”

The group originated on Facebook and has 268 members as this report publishes. It was organized by Dixie State University professor Dr. Kathryn Mederos Syssoyeva. More information and events identified by the group can be found on its website.

Town Meeting

“This is a people’s meeting,” Action St. George stated in its news release. “Our aim: to provide a forum for those who reside in our community to voice their political concerns.”

The meeting will be held from 7-8:45 p.m. in the Washington County Commission Chambers in the Washington County Building, 197 E. Tabernacle St.

The group has invited Utah Sens. Orrin Hatch and Mike Lee and Rep. Chris Stewart to attend its town hall meeting.

“Our purpose in including our representatives is not so that they may speak to us about their current policies,” the group said in its release, “but instead to give them the opportunity to listen to the community’s concerns.”

On health care, the group aims to discuss the Affordable Care Act, Medicare, Medicaid and medical cannabis; on ecology, the Dakota pipeline, sale of public lands and environmental protections; on human rights, protections for minority communities in particular, its news release said, “those currently at greatest risk under this administration and in the current political climate: LGBTQIA, Immigrants and Refugees, Latinos, Muslims, Jews, Native Americans, African Americans.”

Those who attend the Town Meeting are encouraged by the group to follow these guidelines:

Be respectful of others when they speak.

Be patient and do not interrupt.

Raise your hand to speak; speak one at a time.

Limit side conversations.

No booing, threats or rude comments.

No fighting or arguing.

Respect the moderators.

Vigils

Friday night, the group will hold a vigil in solidarity with lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer or questioning, intersex and asexual persons and their allies. The event will begin at 7 p.m. at Vernon Worthen Park, 300 So. 400 East in St. George. For more information about the vigil, see the Facebook event page.

Previously, Action St. George held a candlelight vigil in Southern Utah Feb. 17 to show support for immigrants in the wake of new travel restrictions imposed on seven Middle Eastern countries by the Trump administration.

Read more: Action group holds vigil in support of immigrants

Event details

What: Action St. George Town Meeting. When: Wednesday, March 8 from 7-8:45 p.m. Where: Washington County Commission Chambers, Washington County Building, 197 East Tabernacle Street in St. George. Cost: Free.



What: LGBTQIA Vigil | Facebook event page. When: Friday, March 3 at 7 p.m. Where: Vernon Worthen Park, 300 S. 400 East, St. George. Cost: Free.



St. George News Editor-in-Chief Joyce Kuzmanic contributed to this report.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.