Film Fanatics: ‘Beauty and the Beast’ and ‘Get Out’

Written by Film Fanatics
March 3, 2017

REVIEW — On this very special episode of Film Fanatics, Bruce Bennett and Adam Mast get an early look at one of 2017’s most anticipated movies and they’re going to tell you what they thought about it. They’ll follow that review up with their thoughts on a thriller currently taking the box office by storm.

In Disney’s live action adaptation of “Beauty and the Beast,” Emma Watson and Dan Stevens star for “Dreamgirls” helmer Bill Condon. “Is there something there that wasn’t there before?” See what Bennett and Mast have to say about it.

In Jordan Peele’s directorial debut “Get Out,” a black photographer meets the parents of his white girlfriend for the first time and shortly thereafter, this inquisitive individual discovers that things might not be as they seem. Should you get out to see “Get Out?” Mast and Bennett have your answer.

Click  play-arrow above to play. 

Read Adam’s ‘Get Out’ review here

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

About the Author

Film Fanatics Co-hosts Bruce Bennett and Adam Mast have a long history of published movie reviews in Southern Utah, Bennett with The Spectrum and Mast with The Independent, before joining up with St. George News to launch the "Film Fanatics" show in November 2015. The seasoned critics also maintain film-themed websites, Bennett's at madaboutmovies.org and Mast's at cinemast.net. Both are residents of St. George, married with children, and involved in a variety of film and theater-related endeavors in the area. Mast puts on "The Guerilla Filmmaking Challenge" for local filmmakers annually as well as the "Horror-Fest." Bennett teaches communication and film studies at Dixie State University.

Posted in Film Fanatics, Opinion / ShowsTagged , , , , ,

Leave a Reply