Hiker dies from fall in Zion National Park

ST. GEORGE — The body of an approximately 45-year-old man was discovered by hikers at Zion National Park along the West Rim Trail Friday morning.

Four visitors hiking Refrigerator Canyon along the West Rim Trail came upon the man around 8:20 a.m. The man’s body was cold and showed visible signs of trauma, according to the statement released by park officials Friday afternoon.

The hikers immediately called 911 to report the discovery and officers from the Springdale Zion Canyon Department of Public Safety were dispatched to secure the area. Upon arrival police closed the West Rim Trail at the Grotto to allow responders to tend to the scene.

The park’s search and rescue team assembled to recover the man’s body, the statement said.

The preliminary investigation shows that “the injuries sustained were consistent with a high elevation fall, possibly from Angels Landing Trail,” the park release states.

The hiker’s identity and cause of death are still under investigation, according to the statement. Officials with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office will conduct the investigation.

Jeff Bradybaugh, superintendent of Zion National Park, released the following statement.

“We are extremely saddened by this incident, and are concerned with everyone’s safety in the Park.”

The West Rim Trail at the Grotto was reopened at 12:30 p.m. Friday.

More information will become available after the investigation is complete.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

