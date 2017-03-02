Statewide sting targets illegal gambling machines

Machines at the Chevron on 990 W. Buena Vista Blvd., as well as several other establishments statewide, were locked down by the Utah Attorney General's Office Wednesday with signs over the screens warning that tampering with the machines would result in criminal prosecution, Washington City, Utah, March 2, 2017 | Photo by Mike Cole, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Utah Attorney General’s Office conducted a large-scale sting Wednesday on several business establishments throughout the state – including in Southern Utah – that have been allegedly attempting to circumvent the law prohibiting gambling.

Multiple gas stations, small markets, ethnic markets and restaurants were targeted as having machines that have been identified as “slot machines,” “coin pushing machines” or “coin pushers,” said Leo Lucey, Attorney General’s Office Chief Criminal Investigator.

Users of the machines are either directly inserting cash or using tokens or “value cards” purchased from a store clerk to operate the machines, Lucey said, but the common ingredient that makes the machines illegal is the payout.

“In the end, they are paid out in cash,” Lucey said, “either directly by the machine or by the clerk at the counter.”

The investigation started last summer, Lucey said, when the Attorney General’s Office was approached by three legislators – Rep. Norman Thurston, Rep. Justin Fawson and Sen. Curtis Bramble – who said they had received complaints from their constituents about the machines. A concern cited by many of the constituents was that there are no age restrictions on using the machines. Lucey said:

A lot of these machines are being used by juveniles, so it’s putting them in areas where there is a lot of other vice activity that takes place. … Youth were frequenting these and being exposed to other vice activity because of the (older) people that were frequenting these machines. … We know through our investigation that people of all ages, I think as young as 10-year-olds, have been observed playing the machines.

The execution of the search warrants started Wednesday but is still ongoing, Lucey said. Approximately 160 warrants have or will be served, with each warrant representing a business under investigation.

Machines that have been “locked down” now have signs posted over the screens with admonitions not to “tamper with, alter, destroy, conceal or remove anything or item,” as the machines are possible evidence and doing so could subject the person to prosecution.

In addition to violations of specific gambling statutes, Lucey said, investigators are looking into a pattern of unlawful activity or continuing criminal enterprise charges.

“We had tax investigators from the state out with us all day,” Lucey said, “so we’re looking at criminal tax charges as well.”

