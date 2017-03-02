Newly appointed Interior secretary signs orders expanding public lands access

Department of the Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke | Composite photo, St. George News

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA — Department of the Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke issued two secretarial orders on his first day of duty Thursday that expand access to public lands and increase hunting, fishing and recreation opportunities nationwide.

These orders deliver on promises made by both President Trump and Secretary Zinke to expand access to America’s public lands. The action was hailed by representatives from sportsmen, conservation and recreation organizations.

In a press release from the U.S. Department of the Interior, Zinke said:

Outdoor recreation is about both our heritage and our economy. Between hunting, fishing, motorized recreation, camping and more, the industry generates thousands of jobs and billions of dollars in economic activity. Over the past eight years, however, hunting and recreation enthusiasts have seen trails closed and dramatic decreases in access to public lands across the board. It worries me to think about hunting and fishing becoming activities for the land-owning elite. This package of secretarial orders will expand access for outdoor enthusiasts and also make sure the community’s voice is heard.

The two secretarial orders include:

Secretarial Order 3346 advances conservation stewardship, improves game and habitat management, and increases outdoor recreation opportunities by directing bureaus and agencies to immediately identify areas where recreation and fishing can be expanded.

The order also requests input from the Wildlife and Hunting Heritage Conservation Council and Sport Fishing and Boating Partnership Council to provide recommendations on enhancing and expanding access on public lands and improving habitat for fish and wildlife.

Secretarial Order 3347 overturns the recent ban on lead ammunition and fish tackle used on Fish and Wildlife Service lands, waters and facilities. The order highlights the need for additional review and consultation with local stakeholders.

Zinke was joined by representatives from the Congressional Sportsmen’s Foundation, National Shooting Sports Foundation, Boone and Crockett Club, Wild Sheep Foundation, Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership, National Rifle Association, Safari Club, National Wild Turkey Foundation, Archery Trade Association, Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies, American Recreation Council, Pheasants Forever, Ducks Unlimited, Sportsmen for Fish and Wildlife and National Marine Manufacturers Association.

