Workers find injured man in park restroom

Written by Mori Kessler
March 2, 2017

ST. GEORGE – An injured man was transported to the hospital Thursday after being discovered in a park restroom.

St. George Police officers and other responders were sent to the 2450 East Park in St. George on the report of an injured man found in a park restroom by city employees. Though the incident was not deemed suspicious by police, they were unable to go into details due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, St. George, Utah, March 2, 2017 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

Shortly after 1 p.m., emergency responders were sent to the 2450 East Park in St. George after city workers found the injured man in a park restroom lying on the floor and bleeding, St. George Police Lt. Ivor Fuller said.

The man was awake and alert while being tended to by emergency responders. Due to the ongoing status of the investigation, Fuller could not comment on the extent of the man’s injuries.

The man was loaded into the back of an ambulance that engaged its lights and sirens as it left the park and headed toward Dixie Regional Medical Center.

Again citing the investigation’s ongoing status, Fuller said he was also unable to confirm certain details surrounding the incident. However, the circumstances surrounding it are not considered suspicious by police, he said, adding that there is no threat to the public.

Shortly after the ambulance left, three individuals who identified themselves as family members of the injured man arrived at the scene and spoke with police.

St. George Police officers and other responders were sent to the 2450 East Park in St. George on the report of an injured man found in a park restroom by city employees, St. George, Utah, March 2, 2017 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

“They simply just stated that the male was going through a difficult time in his life and that’s really all they mentioned,” Fuller said. “He wasn’t home at home and they were looking for him at the time.”

Fuller was unable to confirm if the man’s injuries were self-inflicted.

Members of the public at the park were asked to stay a distance away from the restrooms as responders dealt with the scene and cleaned out the restroom.

St. George Fire and Gold Cross Ambulance also responded to the scene.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

