New trends that may benefit your business

FEATURE — What’s coming down the pike this year that may be beneficial for your business? Following is a roundup of new trends destined to shape your company.

Tools to help nontechnical entrepreneurs

For entrepreneurs, especially those in the startup phase, the need to use technology is greater than it has ever been before. However, not every business owner is tech-savvy. In 2017, you’ll see more businesses gravitating toward platforms that make it easier to accomplish tasks previously only information technology geeks could. A perfect example: WordPress allows the easy management of a website with minimal technical know-how.

A focus on connecting with customers rather than selling to them

People are tired of being sold, and millennials can tell they are being sold from a mile away. What is working, though, are apps and services that connect people to what they want. Companies like Postmates don’t sell any products, but they allow you to get whatever you want delivered to wherever you are. 2017 is likely to bring a proliferation of these types of business models.

Green products rule

Consumers, especially those in the millennial generation, are becoming more conscious of what types of products they buy. They actively look for socially conscious companies to purchase from, because they care about the Earth and want to make sure it’s still here when they are old and when their children grow old. Expect to see growth in sales of green products again this year.

Remote employees

Many companies are becoming more comfortable with remote workers. Because meetings can take place via Zoom, Skype or other video conference platforms and many positions only require access to the computer and internet-talented individuals can be hired no matter where they live.

More businesses for sale

Baby boomers started most of the brick and mortar businesses that we see. As they seek to retire in the next few years, you will see many of these businesses being sold, taken apart and reinvented by millennials. In addition, many of these baby boomers will try to get ahead of their competitors by selling their businesses next year, before the market becomes too competitive and business buyouts decrease.

The continued rise of e-commerce

Due to the ease in which businesses can target and access their core audiences, there is now an increased demand for online e-commerce tools. As technology continues to expand in 2017, we should see an increase in e-commerce, too.

These trends can help you make plans for your business in the coming year, so consider how to modify your business plans to take advantage of them.

