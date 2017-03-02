Legacy Elementary School invites community to open house

Legacy Elementary School, St. George, Utah, Feb. 13, 2017 | Photo by Mike Cole, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Students and teachers of Legacy Elementary School are ready to show off their brand new school Friday afternoon in a ribbon-cutting ceremony and community open house.

Parents and curious members of the public are invited to join Legacy Elementary faculty and city officials at 2 p.m. at the school, located at 280 E. 100 South next to the historic Dixie Sunbowl in downtown St. George.

Students moved to the new building Feb. 13 from the 1950s-era East Elementary School at 453 S. 600 East. The East Elementary building was sold to Dixie State University to accommodate the institution’s growing campus.

“The teachers are just awesome. They’ve worked hard, the classrooms are ready for the students – they have just done a marvelous job,” Principal Teria Mortensen said previously of the move.

The new two-story building features a full-court gym and a freshly landscaped outside courtyard with modern playground equipment. The school also carried over its Bronco mascot, albeit with a sleek redesign, to its new location.

Event details

What: Legacy Elementary School ribbon-cutting and community open-house.

When: Friday, March 3, at 2 p.m.

Where: Legacy Elementary School, 280 E. 100 South, St George.

Cost: Free.

