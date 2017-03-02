TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Maverik

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here again, and that means it’s time to look for adventure — maybe something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Watch TGIF Show co-hosts Sheldon and Hollie talk about their weekend picks:
Weekend events | March 3-5
Art
- Friday, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. | Soup ‘N Bowl Fundraiser | Admission: $25 | Location: St. George Art Museum, 47 E. 200 North, St. George
- Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. | Dixie Water Color Society Spring Show | Admission: Free | Location: Gallery 35, 35 N. Main St., St. George
- Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Art Exhibition: Jack Seibold | Admission: Free | Location: Art Works Gallery, 16 N. 100 West, Cedar City
- Friday-Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. | Southern Utah Museum of Arts Exhibits | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, Southern Utah University, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City
- Saturday, 6-8 p.m. | Above the Cataclysm Art Reception | Admission: Free | Location: Roene B. DiFiore Center for the Arts, 307 N. Main St., St. George
- Friday-Sunday, 2-6 p.m. | Sears Dixie Invitational Art Show and Sale | Admission: Free | Location: Dixie State University Sears Gallery, 225 S. 700 East, St. George
Education/enlightenment
- Friday, 10 a.m. | Active Aging: How to Prepare to Travel | Admission: Free | Location: Select Health Auditorium, 1424 E. Foremaster Drive, St. George
- Friday-Saturday, times vary | Poetry in the Park, writing seminars | Admission: $0-$65 | Location: Zion National Park and Opera House Annex, 212 N. Main St. in St. George
- Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Self-publishing Seminar | Admission: $50 | Location: Kanab City Library, 374 N. Main St., Kanab
Entertainment
- Friday, 7:30 p.m. | Southwest Symphony Youth Concerto Classic | Admission: $17 | Location: Dixie State University Cox Performing Arts Center, 385 S. 700 East, St. George
- Friday, 8:30 p.m. Pacific Standard Time | Comedy Machine | Admission: $15-$25 | Location: CasaBlanca Resort and Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite, Nevada
- Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m.; Saturday matinee, 2 p.m. | “Murder for Two” | Admission: $17-$23 | Location: Brigham’s Playhouse, 25 N. 300 West, Washington City
- Friday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | “Peter and the Starcatcher” | Admission: $10 | Location: DSU Eccles Main Stage, 225 S. 700 East, St. George
- Saturday, 7-9 p.m. | Nic Chamberlain in Concert | Admission: $8 | Location: The Electric Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle, St. George
- Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | DSU Celebrity Concert Series: BYU Men’s Chorus | Admission: $25 | Location: Dixie State University Cox Performing Arts Center, 385 S. 700 East, St. George
- Saturday, 7 p.m. | Southern Utah University Polynesian Showcase | Admission: TBA | Location: SUU Auditorium, 300 West University Blvd., Cedar City
- Saturday, 8:30 p.m. PST | George Strait Tribute | Admission: $15-$35 | Location: CasaBlanca Resort and Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite, Nevada
Family
- Friday, 10:30 a.m. | Story Time | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Washington City Branch, 220 N. 300 East, Washington City
- Friday, 11 a.m. | Toddler Time With Mrs. Mann | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, St. George Branch, 88 W. 100 South, St. George
- Friday, 11 a.m. | Moms n’ Tots Playtime | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Hurricane Branch, 36 S. 300 West, Hurricane
Food/crafts/vendors
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, Ivins
- Saturday, 1-5 p.m. | Cedar Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: IFA Country Store, 905 S. Main St., Cedar City
Fundraisers/community service
- Friday, 1-4 p.m. | Food Pantry | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070
- Sunday, 12:30 p.m. | Sunday Feast | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070
Music
- Friday, 6-8 p.m. | Adam Dune | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George
- Saturday, 4-7 p.m. | Full Tilt Boogie | Admission: Free | Location: Beaver Dam Station, 402 Old Highway 91, Littlefield, Arizona
- Saturday, 4-8 p.m. | Mason’s Jar of Jam | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Last Chair Saloon, Brian Head Resort, 329 S. Highway 143, Brian Head
- Saturday, 6-8 p.m. | Kate Heath/Davin Nielsen | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George
- Saturday, 8 p.m. | Rumbles Finals | Admission: $5 | Location: Jazzy’s Rock and Roll Grill, 285 N. Bluff St., St. George
- Saturday, 8-11 p.m. | Fiyah Rootz | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George
- Sunday, noon to 2 p.m. | Sarah Sizemore | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George
Nightlife/social
- Friday, 6-10 p.m. | Georgefest St. Paddy’s Spring Fling | Admission: Free; jazz garden, $5 cover charge | Location: Historic Downtown St. George; Jazz Garden at Green Gate Village, 76 W. Tabernacle, St. George
- Friday, 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Skunkdub and Fiyah Rootz | Admission: $5 | Location: Hurricane Eagles, 495 E. 800 North, Hurricane
Outdoor/active
- Saturday, 10:30 a.m. | Cedar Breaks Snowshoe Walk | Admission: Free; reservations required | Location: Meet at the Brian Head Town Hall, 56 N. Highway 143, Brian Head | Telephone: 435-586-9451 ext. 4425
- Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Wire Mesa New Trail Celebration | Admission: Free | Location: Wire Mesa, Hurricane
NOTE: Changes in scheduled events may arise without notice to St. George News; links and contact information are provided for your convenience in confirming details.
Have a tip for something happening next weekend?
Send us the details to be considered for next weekend’s TGIF!
• S P O N S O R E D C O N T E N T •
Email: hreina@stgnews.com
Twitter: @STGnews
Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.