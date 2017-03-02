TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Maverik

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here again, and that means it’s time to look for adventure — maybe something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!

Weekend events | March 3-5

Art

Education/enlightenment

Entertainment

Family

Friday, 10:30 a.m. | Story Time | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Washington City Branch, 220 N. 300 East, Washington City

Friday, 11 a.m. | Toddler Time With Mrs. Mann | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, St. George Branch, 88 W. 100 South, St. George

Friday, 11 a.m. | Moms n’ Tots Playtime | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Hurricane Branch, 36 S. 300 West, Hurricane

Food/crafts/vendors

Fundraisers/community service

Music

Friday, 6-8 p.m. | Adam Dune | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George

Saturday, 4-7 p.m. | Full Tilt Boogie | Admission: Free | Location: Beaver Dam Station, 402 Old Highway 91, Littlefield, Arizona

Saturday, 4-8 p.m. | Mason’s Jar of Jam | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Last Chair Saloon, Brian Head Resort, 329 S. Highway 143, Brian Head

Saturday, 6-8 p.m. | Kate Heath/Davin Nielsen | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George

Saturday, 8 p.m. | Rumbles Finals | Admission: $5 | Location: Jazzy’s Rock and Roll Grill, 285 N. Bluff St., St. George

Saturday, 8-11 p.m. | Fiyah Rootz | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George

Sunday, noon to 2 p.m. | Sarah Sizemore | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George

Nightlife/social

Friday, 6-10 p.m. | Georgefest St. Paddy’s Spring Fling | Admission: Free; jazz garden, $5 cover charge | Location: Historic Downtown St. George; Jazz Garden at Green Gate Village, 76 W. Tabernacle, St. George

Friday, 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Skunkdub and Fiyah Rootz | Admission: $5 | Location: Hurricane Eagles, 495 E. 800 North, Hurricane

Outdoor/active

NOTE: Changes in scheduled events may arise without notice to St. George News; links and contact information are provided for your convenience in confirming details.

