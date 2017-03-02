Not guilty, jury acquits John Swallow

John Swallow and his attorneys react as the jury announces its decision of not guilty on all counts, Thursday, March 2, 2017 | Photo supplied by court pool, St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY — A jury returned verdicts of “not guilty” Thursday night on all of the counts against former Utah Attorney John Swallow.



The jury began deliberating around 4 p.m. Wednesday after hearing hours of closing arguments in the case. For nearly a month now, the five man, three woman jury has been hearing from dozens of witnesses including lobbyists, lawyers, politicos and a man convicted of fraud.

The prosecutors’ case was not helped when one of their star witnesses, imprisoned St. George businessman Jeremy Johnson, refused to testify. After rejecting immunity deals, he was found in contempt and sentenced to 30 days in jail. Johnson was key to some of the counts against Swallow.

By the end of the trial, prosecutors dismissed four counts against Swallow.

Read the full story here: Fox13Now.com.

