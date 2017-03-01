Run the ‘Hog Wild Trail Relay,’ enjoy a weekend in Kanab

Overlaid image: A runner tackles part of the Hog Wild Trail Relay course and the Hog Wild Trail Relay logo, Kanab, Utah, date not specified | Photo and image courtesy of the Hog Wild Trail Relay, St. George News

KANAB – The trails of Kanab are ready for the annual “Hog Wild Trail Relay” April 1. Participants are invited to come race then stay the whole weekend to enjoy all the area has to offer. From hiking to skate parks, Kanab has everything to make a fun race into a great family trip.

The Hog Wild Trail Relay is a two-person team relay race run on the scenic red rock Hog Canyon trail system. Each partner will complete two loops, running a total of 13.8 miles. The race gives runners the opportunity to test their limits and to be a part of a fun, unique relay. The beautiful red rocks of Kanab provide the perfect back drop that will leave an impression participants will remember for a lifetime.

Runners will be able to set up tents to use as a rest area between stages and concessions will be available during the day. Mom and Dad can race and hang out with the kid at the race base camp, which is located right next to the city park. The park is equipped with a new skate park, basketball courts, and tennis courts for the family to enjoy.

Registration for the Hog Wild Trail Relay is $90 per team and includes a shirt, medal, dinner and a chance to win great prizes. Registration is available online.

While in town, participants are encourages to take advantage of the variety of beautiful hiking and outdoor adventures that are available in and around Kanab such as great hiking trails, nearby state parks and the world famous Best Friends Animal Sanctuary.

To help the whole family enjoy the Hog Wild Relay and Kanab’s many attractions, local hotels are offering a special rate for participants in the relay:

Comfort Suites is offering 10 percent off. Just mention “Hog Wild Relay” when you make your reservation to receive this special offer. Call today 435-644-8200 to book your room for the weekend.

Hampton Inn is offering 10 percent off a room reservation when you mention the race. This offer is good for the dates of March 30-April 2. Call 435-644-8282 to book a room for a great weekend adventure.

