Law enforcement seeks public’s help identifying burglary suspect

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspected who burglarized the Beaver Dam Station early Tuesday morning. Anyone with possible information can reach the Mohave Sheriff's Office at 800-522-4312 or leave an anonymous tip via the Silent Witness hotline at 888-227-8780, Beaver Dam, Arizona, Feb. 28, 2017 | Photo courtesy of the Mohave County Sheriff's Office, St. George News

BEAVER DAM. Ariz. – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early-morning business burglary and has asked for the public’s help in tracking down a suspect.

Beaver Dam Station, located at 401 Highway 91, was burglarized early Tuesday morning, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office.

“The suspect left with an undisclosed amount of cash and a couple rolls of lottery tickets from a safe,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

The suspect may have also fled south into Nevada or north into Utah.

A suspect in the burglary, who covered most of his or her face with a hat and bandana, was caught on surveillance footage. The Sheriff’s Office has released a photo from the footage and is asking anyone who may recognize the individual to contact them.

Anyone with possible information can reach the Mohave Sheriff’s Office at 800-522-4312 or leave an anonymous tip via the Silent Witness hotline at 888-227-8780.

Ed note: The Beaver Dam Station is one half of Beaver Dam Station and Bar. The bar potion of the business is next to the station at 411 Highway 91 in Beaver Dam.

Email: mkessler@stgnews.com

Twitter: @MoriKessler

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.