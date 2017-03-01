Huntsman in talks to be next ambassador to Russia

ST. GEORGE – Former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman, Jr., may once again become Ambassador Huntsman, according to a report from CNN Wednesday.

A former ambassador to China under President Barack Obama and to Singapore under President George H.W. Bush, Huntsman could become the United State’s next ambassador to Russia.

A senior administration official reportedly told CNN that Huntsman began speaking with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson about the position last week and that those discussions have continued. Huntsman has also been in touch with President Donald Trump’s top advisors, according to another source.

Last year Huntsman’s name was reportedly in the hat of candidates being considered by Trump to be the next Secretary of State. Former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney was also among the candidates.

Trump would ultimately choose former Exxon-Mobil CEO Rex Tillerson as the new State secretary.

Other Utahns who have been reportedly eyed by the Trump administration to fill federal positions include Rep. Chris Stewart and Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes.

It was reported in late December that Stewart’s name was in the mix to be nominated as the Secretary of the Air Force. As for Reyes, the Politico reported Jan. 17 that he was under consideration to be the next chairman of the Federal Trade Commission.

While Stewart confirmed he was being considered, Reyes’ campaign spokesman Alan Crooks told Fox 13 News that Reyes was not seeking the FTC position at the time and the report was a rumor.

Email: mkessler@stgnews.com

Twitter: @MoriKessler

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.