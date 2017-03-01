Police ask public’s help locating man suspected of raping 10-year-old girl

Jose Rosemberg Martinez, of St. George, wanted for first-degree felony rape of a child. St. George Police posted photo February 2017 | Photo courtesy of the St. George Police Department, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A $100,000 cash-only bail warrant has been issued for a 33-year-old man suspected of fleeing to Mexico after allegedly being caught raping a 10-year-old Washington County girl.

Jose Rosemberg Martinez, of St. George, is accused of three counts of first-degree felony rape of a child, according to a warrant issued Monday by the 5th District Court.

The St. George Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Rosemberg, whom police believe may be headed to Salt Lake City, Las Vegas, Nevada, or Mexico.

The child was taken to Dixie Regional Medical Center in St. George Saturday night by her mother, who reportedly walked in as the alleged rape was ending.

“The medical examination in this incident confirmed that a rape had occurred,” St. George Police said in a statement Tuesday, noting that an investigation revealed that this was not the first time Rosemberg had raped the child.

The girl reportedly told medical personnel that the abuse had been going on for the past five years, according to the affidavit of probable cause filed in support of the arrest warrant.

When police responded to arrest Rosemberg at his St. George residence Sunday, they found that Rosemberg had fled.

When officers contacted Rosemberg by phone, Rosemberg told them he was on his way to Salt Lake City and would be back in town Monday and hung up the phone, according to the warrant.

Police were unable to locate Rosemberg in St. George Monday.

According to the girl’s mother, Rosemberg reportedly went to his construction job, turned in his work keys and told his co-workers “he was heading to Mexico,” the warrant stated.

Rosemberg is described by police as being 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds and having black hair, brown eyes and a mustache.

Anyone with any information regarding Rosemberg’s whereabouts is asked to call the St. George Police Department at 435-627-4300.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings. Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

Email: kscott@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.