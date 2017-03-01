3 vehicles towed following nearly head-on crash

The scene of a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of Brigham Road and Hidden Valley Drive in St. George after a motorist reportedly failed to yield to oncoming traffic, St. George, Utah, March 1, 2017 | Photo by Kimberly Scott, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Three vehicles were towed from the scene of a crash at the intersection of Brigham Road and Hidden Valley Drive in St. George Wednesday morning after a motorist reportedly failed to yield to oncoming traffic.

At approximately 8:05 a.m., a 28-year-old man in a silver 2013 Toyota Tundra pulling a trailer was traveling west on Brigham Road and attempted to make a left turn onto Hidden Valley Drive, St. George Police Officer Lona Trombley said.

When the stoplight at the intersection turned yellow, the driver of the Toyota turned and collided practically head-on with a white 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer, driven by an 18-year-old man who was eastbound on Brigham Road, Trombley said.

The impact of the collision caused the Toyota to crash into a white 2013 Chevrolet Cruze, driven by a 22-year-old woman who had been stopped at the red light on Hidden Valley Drive, according to police.

The occupants of the vehicles involved were all wearing seat belts, Trombley said, and were checked out by medical personnel at the scene for “nonincapacitating injuries.”

The three vehicles, however, were not so lucky. The crash rendered all three vehicles inoperable, and each one was subsequently towed from the scene.

Traffic was slowed for some time as officials tended to the scene while a school crossing guard safely ushered elementary students across the busy street.

The driver of the Toyota truck was issued a citation for failure to yield on a left-hand turn, Trombley said.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Email: kscott@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.