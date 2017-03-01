How to Stop Pain Searing Through Your Scalp and Ears

Dr. Spencer Wells

Desert Pain Specialists

Dr. Spencer Wells is a fellowship trained interventional pain specialist. As a native of St. George, he returns to provide care for patients with chronic pain after completing his pain fellowship training at the University of Louisville. Dr. Wells attended Dixie High School, Dixie College, and received his bachelor degree in English from Southern Utah University. He earned his Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Louisville where he also stayed on to complete his training in anesthesiology and is a board certified anesthesiologist.