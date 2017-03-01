Jury enters deliberations in Swallow trial

File photo: Former Utah Attorney General John Swallow is seeking a preliminary hearing in the public-corruption case against him. He originally waived his right to the hearing last year, and has since changed his mind based on various factors, according to a motion filed in 3rd District Court on April 11, 2016, photo taken Salt Lake City, Utah, July 2015 | Photo courtesy of the Associated Press, St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY — The jury in the corruption trial of former Utah Attorney General John Swallow has begun deliberating his fate.

In closing statements Wednesday, prosecutors portrayed Swallow as the “heir apparent” to the attorney general’s office. They said former Utah Attorney General Mark Shurtleff called the shots, with Swallow aggressively fundraising for Shurtleff’s senate bid so he could fill the void once Shurtleff left office.

“Swallow depended on his power from Shurtleff,” deputy Salt Lake County District Attorney Fred Burmester told the jury. “He was the AG in waiting.”

But Swallow’s defense attacked the case as a “house of cards,” and a prosecution “by proxy.” They noted that even many state witnesses didn’t talk much about Swallow, focusing on alleged misdeeds by Shurtleff.

“Charges were not proven. John Swallow is not guilty,” Williams told the jury.

At the end of his closing statements, Williams asked Swallow to stand as he told the jury: “The only humane verdict is not guilty on all counts.”

